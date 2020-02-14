Chemical plant gas flaring lights up night sky

Video

Huge gas flaring was visible at the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife on Thursday night as operators ExxonMobil restarted the plant.

Local residents took to social media to complain, with reports of the flames being visible from Edinburgh.

The plant was shut down last year following persistent flaring episodes.

ExxonMobil said the elevated flare was being used as part of the restart work, and apologised for any intrusion.