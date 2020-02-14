Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Couple dance again 68 years on from first date in Aberdeen
A couple from Aberdeen have marked Valentine's Day in a very special way - by recreating the first date they shared nearly 68 years ago.
David and Sheila Pratt, who are 85 and 84, took to the dance floor of the city's Beach Ballroom.
David, who has dementia, describes himself as an "old romantic", and said he loves to dance - but particularly when it is with Sheila.
He said: "You can get up and dance with anybody - but to find that special person is something."
-
14 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-51503275/couple-dance-again-68-years-on-from-first-date-in-aberdeenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window