Couple dance again 68 years on from first date

A couple from Aberdeen have marked Valentine's Day in a very special way - by recreating the first date they shared nearly 68 years ago.

David and Sheila Pratt, who are 85 and 84, took to the dance floor of the city's Beach Ballroom.

David, who has dementia, describes himself as an "old romantic", and said he loves to dance - but particularly when it is with Sheila.

He said: "You can get up and dance with anybody - but to find that special person is something."