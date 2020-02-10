Sinead is worried about a possible change in the law
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sinead is worried about a possible change in the law

Sinead Watson says she didn't have any issues with her gender as a child.

It wasn't until she began to grow into a woman in her teens that a feeling of insecurity took hold, and she began to dislike her body.

  • 10 Feb 2020