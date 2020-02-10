Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Suicide is all too common in transgender community'
Trans woman Emily Frood talks about the difficulties the transgender community faces
She said: "Self harm, suicide - those kinds of things - are all too common in our community because the progression of our rights is framed as a debate."
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-51452487/suicide-is-all-too-common-in-transgender-communityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window