'I'm heartbroken the warning was not acted on'
Oskars Rancevs, who killed two of his neighbours in a row over rubbish bins, is to be detained indefinitely at the State Hospital.
The 33-year-old was found not guilty of murdering Martyn Smith, 73, and killing 75-year-old John Whyte in October 2018 on the basis Rancevs was severely mentally ill.
His partner Linda Boyle says police were not told he could be dangerous.
05 Feb 2020
