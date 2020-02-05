'I'm heartbroken the warning was not acted on'

Video

Oskars Rancevs, who killed two of his neighbours in a row over rubbish bins, is to be detained indefinitely at the State Hospital.

The 33-year-old was found not guilty of murdering Martyn Smith, 73, and killing 75-year-old John Whyte in October 2018 on the basis Rancevs was severely mentally ill.

His partner Linda Boyle says police were not told he could be dangerous.