"I started drinking when I was eight"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I started drinking alcohol when I was eight'
A radical treatment scheme in Canada is allowing alcoholics to drink while trying to stabilise their lives.
The programme for homeless chronic drinkers gives health and mental health support and is now planned to trial a similar unit in Scotland.
Brian, a resident at the unit in Ottawa, told BBC Scotland's The Nine his problems have plagued him since his childhood growing up in an alcoholic household.
-
04 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window