Brexit opinions - then and now
In the past few years, Scottish traditional music student Isla Ratcliff and cheese business owner Gordon Kinniburgh were interviewed about Brexit.
Isla outlined her hope to gain Irish citizenship so she can continue to travel the European continent for her career, while Gordon was frustrated at the EU and the regulations it imposed on his business in Arran.
As the Brexit date of 31 January approaches, we caught up with Isla and Gordon once more to discover how they felt about Brexit now.
30 Jan 2020
