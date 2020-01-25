Tailor makes Burns Night waistcoats in his care home

Video

A 96-year-old retired tailor is making waistcoats for Burns Night in his care home.

Elwyn Jones has raised £1,400 for charity by making more than 50 of the garments for the celebration of Scotland’s national bard.

Mr Jones, who lives in York, was stationed in Orkney for a period during World War Two.

He says that keeping active is good for his physical and mental health.

Mr Jones has also started making special skirts for Burns Night.

Original interview: Emma Trim/BBC Radio York