Stag spotted running across Glenfinnan Viaduct
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stag spotted running across Glenfinnan Viaduct

A ScotRail conductor has captured footage of a stag running along the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The animal could be seen trotting across the viaduct, before making a run for some bushes while the train followed patiently behind.

Footage: ScotRail

  • 23 Jan 2020