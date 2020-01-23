How to make do and mend from Libya to Glasgow

Video

Omer came to the UK as an asylum seeker in 2018. Now he is passing on his repair skills to locals in Glasgow.

Born in Sudan and growing up in Libya, he said there was an ethos to make do and mend instead of throwing out and buying new.

The 34-year-old can fix everything from blenders, to mobile phones and ovens.

He volunteers at the Glasgow Repair Cafe, where people can take their items and have them repaired for free, while learning how to do it for themselves.

Omer said the workshops have let him settle into his new city, helping him feel more like a Glaswegian along the way.