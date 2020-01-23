'Don't suffer abuse over how you look'

Video

A Scottish man bullied over his appearance is urging others to report abuse as part of a new #VisibleHate campaign.

Rory McGuire's birthmark saw him tormented from an early age and now he wants to help people in a similar situation.

Charity Changing Faces says that seven in 10 people who have a visible difference have experienced negative behaviour, with more than a quarter (28%) experiencing a hate crime.

Rory said: "Although I've had quite a positive experience online, I have had to also deal with abuse and harassment.

"For example, one time someone sent me a message that said - 'If I looked like you I'd hang myself' - and that really got to me. I didn't know at the time that I could report that as a hate crime."