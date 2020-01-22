Celtic match to honour 1970 lifeboat disaster
Video

Celtic are to take part in a match to mark the Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster in which five men died - half a century after a similar game was held.

The lifeboat was overturned by a freak wave in 1970 while escorting a fishing vessel to safety.

The original fundraiser took place three months after the tragedy.

  • 22 Jan 2020