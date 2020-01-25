Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salt 'n' sauce - Scotland's culinary divide
It's the condiment that divides a nation.
Salt 'n' sauce is part of the chip shop tradition in and around Edinburgh, but salt and vinegar still reigns supreme across the rest of Scotland.
Inspired by a question from reader Iain Simpson, we tried to find out why Scotland is split over what you should put on your chips - and see if it was possible to define the boundaries of chippy sauce country.
Video by Zara Weir
Research by Louise Wilson
-
25 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window