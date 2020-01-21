Media player
'You are never far from a sausage roll'
People who have a healthy weight are in the minority in Scotland. Almost two-thirds of adults are overweight or obese. Why?
For Stephen Orr it took a health scare to convince him he needed to take action.
21 Jan 2020
