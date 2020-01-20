Media player
'I was wrongly accused of trying to murder my child'
A mother who was wrongly accused by hospital staff of trying to murder her daughter says she wants to ensure it does not happen to another innocent family.
Kirsteen Cooper's daughter Baillie was being treated at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children when the accusations were made.
All charges were dropped but Mrs Cooper says the experience devastated her family.
She is bringing a lawsuit against Greater Glasgow health board.
20 Jan 2020
