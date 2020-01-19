Senior SNP MSP calls for independence 'consultative vote'
Video

Senior SNP MSP Alex Neil calls for independence 'consultative vote'

Former SNP minister Alex Neil says Holyrood could hold its own "consultative" independence referendum, if such a vote were considered legal.

Mr Neil said a pro-independence result would put huge political pressure on the UK government, which has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's request for another vote.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland, he dismissed suggestions it would be widely boycotted by pro-union voters.

