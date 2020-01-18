Giant puppet takes Glasgow by Storm

Video

A giant puppet has taken to the streets of Glasgow to celebrate the opening weekend of the Celtic Connections festival.

Standing 10m tall and made from recycled or natural materials, the sea goddess has been named Storm.

A team of eight puppeteers controlled every stride and movement.

It was Storm's first public appearance as part of Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters, and one of 300 events featured in the Celtic Connections 2020 programme.

Video courtesy of Celtic Connections