Saving the Solway haaf netters

Solway's haaf net fishers have warned that the 1,000-year-old practice could disappear in a generation if they are not given legal protection.

The technique involves wading out in the estuary using a large net attached to rectangular wooden frame.

A project which documents the history and lives of the small group of half netters is on show at the Devil's Porridge Museum in Annan.

The haaf netters hope the exhibition will attract interest in the traditional fishing technique, which is believed to have been brought to Scotland by the Vikings in 900AD.