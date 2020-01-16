Media player
Climate change: Extinction Rebellion blocks Shell's Aberdeen HQ
Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked the entrances to oil giant Shell's Aberdeen headquarters.
Activists arrived at the Altens base early on Thursday in a bid "to hold Shell to account".
The group said the protest was part of its two-week long campaign targeting the fossil fuel industry. Shell said it was addressing its emissions, and helping customers to reduce theirs.
16 Jan 2020
