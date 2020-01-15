'Finally MND drug trials are happening'
Rugby legend Doddie Wier has been speaking about his hopes for a new MND drug trial.

Weir, whose charity the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation has raised more than £5m for research, is calling on "every MND patient in Scotland" to join with him in taking part in the trials.

The 49-year-old revealed his MND diagnosis in June 2017.

