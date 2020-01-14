Media player
Highland cow holds up rush-hour trains
The early morning commute in Glasgow has been disrupted by a cow on the line.
The animal had to be cleared from the track in the south side of the city after escaping from Pollok Country Park.
14 Jan 2020
