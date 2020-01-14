Princess Anne handed honorary degree by Camilla
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Princess Anne handed honorary degree from Camilla in Aberdeen

Princess Anne has received an honorary degree from the Duchess of Rothesay at the University of Aberdeen.

The Princess Royal was conferred the degree by sister-in-law Camilla in her role as the university's chancellor.

Princess Anne was nominated by the university for the honour in recognition of her charity work. She is patron of Save the Children, and is involved with scores of other organisations.

  • 14 Jan 2020