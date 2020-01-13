Waves crash over cars as Storm Brendan hits

Media player
Waves crash over cars on A83 as Storm Brendan hits
Storm surges result in waves crashing onto the A83 in Ardrishaig while cars continue to drive along.
Bel Hawson filmed the footage on Monday afternoon from a first floor flat.
Parts of Scotland have been hit by severe gales and flooding as Storm Brendan sweeps in from the Atlantic.
Ferry routes covering much of the west coast as well as the Northern Isles have been cancelled or disrupted.
13 Jan 2020
