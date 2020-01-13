HIV positive pilot goes public to tackle stigma

Video

An HIV positive man who successfully challenged rules which prevented him from training as an airline pilot has decided to reveal his identity.

James Bushe had previously wanted to remain anonymous, using the pseudonym "Pilot Anthony" on Twitter to write about his battle to become a pilot.

The 31-year-old said he had decided to go public to challenge the stigma which surrounds people living with HIV.

He was not allowed to train because he could not get a medical certificate.

However, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) eventually overturned the ruling.