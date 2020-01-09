Media player
Surrogacy: 'It was too dangerous for me to give birth'
Laura Boyd who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia 10 years ago and has recently had a baby through surrogacy thanks to her sister-in-law Jayne.
Surrogacy is the process where a woman agrees to bear a child for another parent.
It is increasingly common in the UK with 368 births registered in 2018.
09 Jan 2020
