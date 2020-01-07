Media player
Trampoline! Drivers surprised in Culloden after high winds
Drivers in Culloden, near Inverness, faced an unusual sight after a trampoline was blown down the road.
Stephen Davies filmed it as he was on his way to work.
Wind gusts of 74mph were recorded in Scotland on Tuesday.
07 Jan 2020
