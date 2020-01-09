'I'm praying I'm getting the right drug'

Video

A man from Inverness with a degenerative disease says he is "praying" for the success of a clinical trial aimed at slowing down the progression of Huntington's.

Sandy Patience, whose mother died of Huntington's and whose sister also has the condition, was diagnosed three years ago.

Of the world wide medical trial he is now a part of, the 57-year-old said: "There's people waiting for a result on this, not just me - I'm insignificant really.

"Yes, of course I am praying I am getting the right drug, but if I am not, I am praying I'll get it in two years, and the benefits will be going world wide."