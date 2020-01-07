UK Budget delay has 'profound consequences'
UK Budget delay has 'profound consequences' for Scotland

Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has told MSPs there are "profound consequences" to the UK government delaying the UK budget.

He told the Holyrood chamber that the new Conservative administration at Westminster had chosen "without explanation" to hold back its budget date to March 11.

Mr Mackay said waiting until nearly mid-March would have a potential impact on councils setting their budgets and setting council tax levels.

