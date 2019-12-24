Car crashes into electricity pylon in Falkirk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car pylon smash knocks out power to Falkirk villages
Residents of villages in the Falkirk area were left without power after a car left the road and hit an electricity pylon.
The incident happened shortly after 07:00 on the A905 at Airth.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a male casualty was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
-
24 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-50905066/car-pylon-smash-knocks-out-power-to-falkirk-villagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window