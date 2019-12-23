Firefighters tackle major restaurant blaze

Media player
Major Aberdeen restaurant blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a restaurant in Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to Valentino's Italian - formerly Dizzy's - in Carden Place at about 02:10. Flames had spread to the roof of the building, which collapsed.
No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.
23 Dec 2019
