Firefighters tackle major restaurant blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a restaurant in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to Valentino's Italian - formerly Dizzy's - in Carden Place at about 02:10. Flames had spread to the roof of the building, which collapsed.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.

  • 23 Dec 2019