Fireballs welcome the new year
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fireballs welcome the new year in Stonehaven

Fireballs welcome in the new year in Stonehaven.

Tradition says the ceremony scares away the spirits from one year and brings good luck for the next.

Crowds gather to watch the procession make its way through the town, with the fireballs being thrown into the harbour.

Remnants of the homemade balls are then retrieved from the sea and thoughts turn to next year's extravaganza.

  • 01 Jan 2020