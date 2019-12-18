'My lip filler treatment went badly wrong'
A woman has been telling how a lip filler procedure ended with her face turning blue.

Karen McCrimmon told BBC Scotland's Disclosure it was like having a golf ball shot into her face.

It comes as some experts are calling for greater controls on clinic based dermal filler treatments.

