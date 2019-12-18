Islanders voice concerns over ferry service
Residents of Arran have been voicing their concerns about the future of ferry services to the island.

Shopkeeper Claire Reeves says there is a lack of certainty about when supplies will be delivered; Gin company owner Stuart Fraser says there are continual worries about getting on and off Arran and resident Ian Ferguson says the lack of ferry reliability results in missed mainland hospital appointments.

