'Traffic and Christmas dinner may be affected'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sprout spillage: 'Christmas dinner and traffic may be affected'
A trailer full of Brussels sprouts has spilled over a road and pavement in Fife.
The vehicle pulling the trailer full of the traditional Christmas dinner vegetable overturned in Queensferry Road in Rosyth.
Police Scotland said it had closed the road and was urging drivers to avoid the area.
A spokesman tweeted: "Traffic and Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays."
-
16 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-50816350/sprout-spillage-christmas-dinner-and-traffic-may-be-affectedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window