'Traffic and Christmas dinner may be affected'
A trailer full of Brussels sprouts has spilled over a road and pavement in Fife.

The vehicle pulling the trailer full of the traditional Christmas dinner vegetable overturned in Queensferry Road in Rosyth.

Police Scotland said it had closed the road and was urging drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman tweeted: "Traffic and Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays."

  • 16 Dec 2019