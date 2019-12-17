'When I woke up I saw the sofa in front of me'

Media player
Injured woman 'woke up and saw sofa' in front of her
A woman left seriously injured by a sofa which fell from a building said that when she woke from the incident a three-seater settee was lying in front of her.
Edita Butkeviciute, 30, has been in hospital with injuries to her spine, legs and lungs since the incident in Aberdeen city centre on 7 December.
She said she faces three months more in hospital as "everything is broken inside me".
17 Dec 2019
