Fire crews tackle commercial premise blaze in Glasgow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fire crews tackle commercial premise blaze in Glasgow

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a commercial premise in Seaward Street in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.

Crews were alerted to the fire just after 03:30 on Monday morning.

The fire has since been brought under control.

  • 16 Dec 2019