Footage shows lorry toppling onto police car

Video

Dramatic dashcam footage has been released of a lorry toppling onto a police car in high winds.

Two sections of the A1 in East Lothian were closed after lorries were blown over on Tuesday, while ferries were cancelled in other parts of Scotland.

Police Scotland has now published footage from inside the patrol car which was partially crushed.

Sgt John Easton said: "I took a deep breath, got out, and checked that the driver of the lorry that had hit my vehicle was OK before radioing for more assistance."