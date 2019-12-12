Media player
Karen Gillan: 'Never been more happy to be rejected from a film'
Inverness-born actor Karen Gillan returns to the big screen in Jumanji - The Next Level.
She has gone from Doctor Who's assistant to Hollywood star.
BBC Scotland's The Edit caught up with her about the future of the Jumanji film franchise.
12 Dec 2019
