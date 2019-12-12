'Never been more happy to be rejected from a film'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Karen Gillan: 'Never been more happy to be rejected from a film'

Inverness-born actor Karen Gillan returns to the big screen in Jumanji - The Next Level.

She has gone from Doctor Who's assistant to Hollywood star.

BBC Scotland's The Edit caught up with her about the future of the Jumanji film franchise.

  • 12 Dec 2019