Fire rips through roof of Glasgow flats

Glasgow flats fire: blaze damages Lancefield Quay appartments
More than 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a block of flats in Glasgow.
It broke out in the three-storey block in Lancefield Quay at about on Monday evening.
There were no reports of injuries but the building was badly damaged.
09 Dec 2019
