Fire rips through roof of Glasgow flats
More than 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a block of flats in Glasgow.

It broke out in the three-storey block in Lancefield Quay at about on Monday evening.

There were no reports of injuries but the building was badly damaged.

  • 09 Dec 2019