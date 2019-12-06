Fans have said to me 'go and hang yourself'
A Scottish footballer has been speaking out about the abuse he says is threatening to drive him from the game.

Cowdenbeath player David Cox says he has been taunted by fans and fellow players after revealing he tried to take his life five years ago.

Cox has told BBC Scotland the situation is having an impact on his family and he is on the verge of walking away from football.

