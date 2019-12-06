Stags invade training at Fort William FC
Highland league football team Fort William FC had to stop training when some local stags made an appearance.

The footage posted on the club's Twitter feed on Thursday has had more than 400,000 views.

In July Fort William ended a 74-game losing streak in the Highland League by beating Clachnacuddin 1-0.

