Chief executive of NHSGGC Jane Grant reassures patients over hospital infection fears
Video

The head of Glasgow's health board insists a hospital is safe

The head of Scotland's largest health board has moved to reassure parents as it emerged a child died last week after contracting a hospital infection.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insists the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow is safe. It said the death was not related to any previous cases.

Chief executive Jane Grant said the hospital was committed to the safety and quality of care for children. She said infection rates were currently in line with other paediatric units.

  • 02 Dec 2019