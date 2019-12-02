Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The head of Glasgow's health board insists a hospital is safe
The head of Scotland's largest health board has moved to reassure parents as it emerged a child died last week after contracting a hospital infection.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insists the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow is safe. It said the death was not related to any previous cases.
Chief executive Jane Grant said the hospital was committed to the safety and quality of care for children. She said infection rates were currently in line with other paediatric units.
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-50633993/the-head-of-glasgow-s-health-board-insists-a-hospital-is-safeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window