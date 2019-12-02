'We used kettles to fill the bath'

Video

A Falkirk woman whose home has no gas supply because of a network problem has told how she used boiled kettles to fill her bath.

Colette Dunn added that her home has been freezing since the switch off in the early hours of Sunday.

About 8,000 properties in the Falkirk area have been affected.

Heaters and portable cookers have been distributed to vulnerable residents and 14 schools and nurseries are closed.