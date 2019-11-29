Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Willie Rennie: Brexit and indyref 'the terrible twins of division'
The Scottish Lib Dems have vowed to stop Brexit and to stop another independence referendum.
Leader Willie Rennie made the pledge as he launched the party's general election manifesto.
He warned against the cost and the prospect of borders.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-50604115/willie-rennie-brexit-and-indyref-the-terrible-twins-of-divisionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window