The community centre on the front line of council cuts

Over the next three years, local authorities in Scotland will face an estimated budget gap of nearly £1.1 billion. This mean cuts to services - from roads and parks, to public toilets and libraries.

Inverclyde, which includes the area around Greenock on the Clyde Coast, is one of those councils trying to balance the books. It needs to find £19 million in savings before 2023. On Saturday it ends its annual budget consultation and decisions will be finalised as to what stays and what goes.

The Nine’s social affairs correspondent Chris Clements has been to one community centre in Port Glasgow, which finds itself on the brink of closure.