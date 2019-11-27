Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: SNP's Brexit position 'backed by EU vote'
Nicola Sturgeon says her approach to Brexit is driven by being the leader of a governing party in a country which opposed leaving the EU.
The SNP supports another referendum on EU membership, or the revocation of Article 50 if it is the only alternative to a no-deal Brexit.
At the party's manifesto launch, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC's political editor Brian Taylor the position of the SNP was not in transition.

