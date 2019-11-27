Media player
General election 2019: Nicola Sturgeon brands Boris Johnson 'dangerous'
The leader of the Scottish National Party has said the Conservatives will create a Brexit "nightmare".
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she launched her party's general election manifesto.
She warned that Brexit was nowhere near done and set out her demands for support in a minority administration.
27 Nov 2019
