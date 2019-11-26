Independence: 'We wouldn't block it indefinitely'
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said a UK Labour government would not block a future independence referendum if there was "demonstrable" support in Scotland.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine, Mr Leonard said the party remained opposed to the creation of a separate Scottish state but would not indefinitely rule out a future referendum.

