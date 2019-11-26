Media player
Boris Johnson says more referendums 'would waste 2020'
The prime minister has said it is time to move on from endless constitutional "deadlock and division".
Boris Johnson told the launch of the Scottish Conservative manifesto that Nicola Sturgeon and Jeremy Corbyn would "waste 2020".
Mr Johnson said Scotland had been given a vote in 2014 and that had been portrayed as a once-in-a-generation event.
26 Nov 2019
