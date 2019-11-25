Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Scottish Greens target free public transport
The Scottish Greens have launched their manifesto for December's snap election.
General Election candidate for Edinburgh East, Claire Miller, lays out the Scottish Greens' intentions, which includes a target of phasing in free public transport and a four-day working week.
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-50549731/general-election-2019-scottish-greens-target-free-public-transportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window